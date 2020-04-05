WADE, Mona Powell, 84, of Ashland, passed away at home on March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Wade Kersey. She is survived by her loving husband, John Benjamin Wade; devoted daughters, Robin Hall, Lisa Cocke and Johna Michelle Rendhal; by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mona was born in Alexandria, Va. and raised in West Point and Franklin, Va. She attended grade and high school in Franklin, Va. She earned her undergraduate and master's degrees at Virginia Commonwealth University. She taught at Elmont Elementary School for eight years. She transferred to Liberty Middle School where she taught math for 12 years. She became a Senior Teacher and held that position for 10 years until her retirement in 2002. She had a remarkable impact on many students in Hanover County. Mona enjoyed life to the fullest. She cherished her family dearly and found great joy in yearly cruises with her loved ones. She was a member of St. James the Less Episcopal Church in Ashland, Va. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date at the church. The family requested memorial gifts be made to St. James the Less Church or to the Ashland Rescue Squad.View online memorial
