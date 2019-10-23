WADE, Rochelle S., passed at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va., on October 12, 2019, at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband, David P. Wade of Richmond; son, Eric S. McFarlane and his wife, Tracey, of Palmyra; stepdaughter, Ronda Wade Tate of Richmond; sister, Patricia Birckhead of Pinedale, Wyo.; brother, Richard Shifflett and his wife, Lutie, of Earlysville, Va.; and many dear nieces and nephews. Rochelle's son, Brian A. Hunt, passed unexpectedly the day after her death at his home in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Shifflett and Alverta Swain; a brother, Jesse Shifflett Jr.; and a sister, Shirley Sklany. Rochelle graduated from Lane High School in Charlottesville, Va. She was employed by Charlottesville Public Schools and later by Henrico County Public Schools. She loved being a grandmother to Lindsay McFarlane, Logan Hunt, Ethan Hunt and Parker Hunt. A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Rochelle's memory to The American Heart Association or the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance (SAARA) of Virginia.View online memorial