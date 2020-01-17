WADE, Winfrey Turner, known as "Win," passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, at his residence at Cedarfield in Henrico County. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on January 17, 1928, the only child of Winfrey Freeman Wade and Callie Belle Turner Wade. Win was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Lamont Wade. He is survived by his wife, Martha Smith Wade; children, Lamont Freeman Wade (Terrill) and Suzanne Elizabeth Wade (Ryan Paris); grandchildren, Alison Brown (Brad), Lindsay DeFrates (Casey), Kristen Wade, Lucas Paris and Garrett Paris; great-grandchildren, Henry, Andy, Hunter, Malcolm and Cadence. He is also survived by Martha's children, Craig Smith and Susan Patch; and Martha's grandson, Brandon Smith. After residing in Chicago for several years, Win's family moved to Richmond in 1938 and he graduated from John Marshall High School, where he was a member of the Cadet Corps. He attended the University of Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce (1948) and a Bachelor of Laws degree (1951). He was a member of the Virginia Bar and worked briefly in the Delinquent Tax Section of the Virginia Department of Taxation before joining Mortgage Investment Corporation, where he was promoted to Vice President. He later entered solo practice before forming the law firm of Wade and Cross, then became a partner in the law firm of Thompson, Smithers, Newman and Wade. He finished his career in partnership with his daughter, Suzanne, in the law firm of Wade and Wade. Win's practice was concentrated in the fields of real estate and bankruptcy law. Win was a lifelong member of the Republican Party and served as the Chairman of the Henrico County Republican Committee for several years. He was also a longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. Win served his country as a Corporal in the Army National Guard and later in the Army Reserve as a Captain in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps. He enjoyed leading his family on hikes up Old Rag Mountain, took frequent vacations to Nags Head and traveled abroad with each of his wives. But most of all, he loved his family. The family is especially grateful for the gentle care he received from Charles Patterson, Evelyn Linares and Lorine Samuels. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Monday, January 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Win's memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, at 2 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Win's memory to All Saints Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.View online memorial
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Jan 21
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
2:00PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
8787 River Rd
Henrico, VA 23229
