WAGGONER, Alice Jenkins, beloved wife and loving mother, passed away in her home on October 26, 2019. She was 77. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill Waggoner; three sons, Jeff, Chris and Rick (Karen); two grandsons, Bamboo and Indigo; and her sister, Penny Hicks. Always supportive and ready to lend a helping hand, she elevated peoples' moods with her quick wit and contagious laughter. Her spirit of adventure, artistic talent and love of life prevailed. She fought the good fight and now her fight is over. Alice, you are missed, but live on in all of us who had the pleasure of knowing you. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 30, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at 12 p.m. in Skinquarter Baptist Church cemetery, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120.