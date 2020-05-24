WAGNER, James Arthur, 101, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty Bernard Wagner; granddaughter, Bethany Renee Wagner; parents, John and Agnes N. Wagner of Varina; and nine siblings. He was a very proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WWII, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He fought in the first landing at Guadal Canal as well as Gloucester, New Britain, Pavuvu and Peleliu. He earned a B.A. degree from the University of Richmond, Class of 1942. He was Vice Secretary with Travelers Insurance Co. and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, N.C. During his 32 year business career, he earned several professional degrees in the field of insurance. He was a member of the Masons and Scottish Rite as well as an administrator in the Boy Scouts of America in Connecticut. In addition to his many friends, he was a lover of golf, tennis, dancing and traveling the world. He enjoyed the last 40 years of retirement in Pink Knoll Shores, N.C. He is survived by his children, James A. Wagner Jr. and wife, Carol, of Narooma, Australia, Joan W. Rial and husband, Dick, of Varina, Virginia and Robin W. Dressler and husband, Fred, of West Hartford, Conn.; grandchildren, Kevin B. Rial and wife, Melaine, of Roanoke, Texas, Joel C. Wagner of Brisbane, Australia, Christina R. Ferrell and husband, Ian, and daughter, Miriam of Ft. Worth, Texas, Micah J. Wagner and Toby J. Wagner, both of Canberra, Australia. Services and interment are being postponed indefinitely until COVID-19 passes. In lieu of flowers, please support the Navy- Marine Corps Relief Society at nmcrs.org or 202-433-3364. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
