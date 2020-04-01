WAGNER, John Samuel, 82, of Beaverdam, Va., died March 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Wagner; his brothers, James Austin Wagner and Edward Charles Wagner. He is survived by Michael, Karla, Brian; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a Faithful Disciple of Jesus Christ, a loving and much loved father and grandfather. He was a very talented and prolific professional artist with his works hanging in galleries, business and homes throughout Richmond and beyond. One of his more well-known works, "Main Street Station," was made into limited prints and can be found throughout Richmond. Finally, John is a United States Marine. His kids love him dearly and miss him very much. His family will receive friends Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chapel of the Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at the Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave., Culpeper, Va. 22701, at a later date.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOHN WAGNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.