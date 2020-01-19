WAGNER, Stanley L., born February 6, 1937, passed away January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Iona Wagner; wife, Brenda Wagner; son, Ricky Wagner; daughter, Cheryl Harrison; and brother, John Paul Wagner. Stanley is survived by his sons, Stan Wagner, Mark Wagner and Jeff Wagner; and daughters, Sabrina Powers, Ruth McComber, Rhonda Hines and Bonnie Conrad. He is also survived by his siblings, Benjamin Wagner, Robert Wagner, Richard Wagner, Nancy Moss, Lagretta Ballou, Sharon Hodges, Meg Hodges, Pat Parker, Mona Wadsworth; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved bluegrass and old time country. A Military Honors will be observed, memorial service will be held at Calvary's Love Ministries, 118 S. 11th Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860, Monday, January 20, at 3 p.m.View online memorial
