WAINWRIGHT, HAROLD

WAINWRIGHT, Harold Edward, 91, died on May 3, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1928, to Maude and Robert Wainwright, in Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Shively; a brother, Robert; and wife, Marguarite Kessler. Harold is survived by his daughter, Sandy Patrick (Duane); a son, Harold Jr. (Roger Robillard); a granddaughter, Madison Justice; a great-granddaughter, Henley; two stepgranddaughters, Marcia Martin and Deborah Vegas; and his loving wife of 23 years, Marian. Harold served in the Navy from 1945 to 1947. After this time, he returned to Jefferson High School for graduation. Upon graduation from VCU, he went to work for Richmond Newspapers, Inc., became production manager, and retired in 1988. Playing golf, duck hunting, and VPI football were his hobbies. He also loved a quiet life at home. He had been in Cedarfield Health Care for approximately five years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Trinity United Methodist Church, Cedarfield Health Care or any veterans' organization. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HAROLD WAINWRIGHT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.