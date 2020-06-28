WAINWRIGHT, Horace Nunnally, 89, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was a loving husband, Daddy "Pop" to his most recently predeceased daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Wainwright. Horace is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Rorer Wainwright; two brothers, Jack Wainwright of Wilsons and Bernard Wainwright of Darvills; a sister, Claudia Benjaminson (Tom) of Md.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Johnny Bledsoe of Kenbridge. He was an active member of the Darvills Ruritan Club and Butterwood United Methodist Church, as well as a Sunday school teacher. Horace was a retired construction worker from DW Lyles Construction and enjoyed farming. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday June 29, 2020, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Butterwood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Butterwood UMC "Cemetery Fund," c/o James C. Maitland, 6967 Grubby Road, Wilsons, Va. 23894. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
