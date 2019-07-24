WAIT, Robert Stephenson, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on July 21, 2019. He was born August 3, 1940, in Burnside, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Virginia Wait; and his sister, Martha Clinton Wait Sharp. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jane Cross Wait; his three children, Mary Courtney Wait Speer (Gregory) of Charlotte, N.C., Stephen Todd Wait (Mindy Stephenson) of Cave Creek, Ariz. and Virginia Lind Wait Thomas (Mark) of Fort Eustis, Va.; two grandchildren, Nicholas Robert and Lauren Scott Speer; and his niece, Sarah Sharp Mabry (David) of Oxford, Ohio. Rob graduated from Pikeville High School in Kentucky and Virginia Commonwealth University in 1969. He was discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1969 with six years of service. His career in investment management for banks and insurance companies spanned 34 years. Rob was a founding partner of Richmond Capital Management in 1983 and retired after 20 years. He was very committed to public services through the Ashland Kiwanis Club for 25 years. He also served as treasurer for the Virginia Forestry Association for three years, and a member of the Virginia Tree Farm Committee as chairman and treasurer over 15 years. His tree farm in Caroline County was voted Tree Farmer of Virginia in 2005. He held membership in the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, served on the board of Hanover Mental Health and was also a member of First Baptist Church - Ashland. Rob was a generous supporter of Ashland YMCA, VCU, CNU and Virginia Weslyan. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church - Ashland, 800 Thompson St. Ashland, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church - Ashland, with interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial