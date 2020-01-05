WAKE, Willard "Chappy" B. Jr., 70, of Urbanna, passed away peacefully at home December 28, 2019, surrounded by his family and beloved dog, Lizzie. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Bowdoin Wake Sr.; special aunt, Louise Miller; and beloved mother and father-in-law, Jackie and Clyde Thrift. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Patrice Thrift Wake; daughter, Tyler Wake Daniel "his lump of gold" husband, Emory; cherished grandson, Parker Hayes Daniel; cousins, JoAnn Harmon, Jean Miller; and special friend, Lillie Braxton "Nannie." Chappy began his career in the petroleum business in 1974 at Thrift Oil Company, where he worked for 45 years alongside his wife and father-in-law. He graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College in 1972, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. He was a gifted athlete and fierce competitor in basketball, tennis and golf. All of his life, Chappy was a die-hard Tar Heel fan! He lived by the philosophy of UCLA Coach John Wooden and his faith in God. The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. and Mrs. Ronald Haggerty and the staff of Riverside Walter Reed Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Urbanna United Methodist Church, 221 Marston Avenue. Chappy was passionate about his grandson, Parker's education. In lieu of flowers, he requested memorial contributions be made to benefit Parker's education, payable to Wells Fargo Advisors, FBO Parker Daniel, P.O. Box 1688, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482 or Urbanna United Methodist Church Prayer Garden, P.O. Box 217, Urbanna, Va. 23175. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, Va.View online memorial
