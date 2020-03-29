WALDEN, Julie Ward, 60, passed away March 25, 2020, in Richmond, Va., after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Julie was born October 12, 1959, in Roanoke, Va., to Lindy and Lynne Ward. Julie is survived by her son and light of her life, David Walden (Cailee) of New York, N.Y.; father, Lindy Ward of Germantown, Tenn.; brothers, Greg Ward (Denise) of Rossville, Tenn. and Brian Ward (Becky) of Troutville, Va.; three nephews and one niece. Julie earned her BBA at William and Mary and her MBA from Loyola College in Baltimore, Md. She was a Certified Public Accountant and proudly spent her entire career with Verizon (and its predecessors). She was an active member of Third Church in Richmond. Julie loved to travel and took trips all over the world, including a bucket list trip to New Zealand with David. While she loved to travel around the world, she had a particular fondness for the Chesapeake Bay and Sunset Beach, N.C. Julie's lifelong athletic passion was tennis. From her high school days playing on the men's team to her later years playing USTA matches at Courtside and Avalon, Julie was revered by her opponents as a fierce competitor but was often known to apologize after ripping a winning forehand across the court. Julie had a unique combination of grit and zest for life. She was an inspiration to her family and friends and will be dearly missed, but her spirit will live on in eternity in the presence of her Heavenly Father. We will be celebrating Julie the weekend of November 7, 2020. The family has picked this particular weekend in hopes that those who are able will join them in participating in the RVA Brain Tumor 5k Walk/Run, an event Julie loved and looked forward to every fall. Gifts in Julie's memory may be made to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House, Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230, bsvaf.org/supporthospice; please include "in honor of Julie Walden" on the memo line of your check or the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, Mass. 02458, http://www.braintumorcommunity.org/goto/TeamJulieRVA5K; please include "RVA 5K TEAM JULIE" on the memo line. Condolence cards can be sent to David and Cailee Walden, 226 East 70th St., Apt. 1E, New York, N.Y. 10021.View online memorial
