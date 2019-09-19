WALDEN, Mildred R., departed this life September 11, 2019. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Walden; grandson, Kristopher Walden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave., on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
