WALDRON, Dewey Cleveland Jr., 95, departed this life July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marion; and his grandson, Reverend Burton Wray. Left to cherish his memory are their four children, Peggy (Doug) Tatro, David (Kate) Waldron, Bonnie (Bernard) Wray and Danny (Mary Kay) Waldron; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Born and raised on Bent Mountain near Roanoke, Va., Dewey moved to Chesterfield in 1952, where he was employed at DuPont. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. Raising hounds and beagles and listening to them run was one of his great pleasures in life. A true farmer since childhood, he loved that profession and also raising a garden and sharing the fruits of his labors with others. Whenever time allowed, he and Marion could be found surf fishing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Together, Dewey and Marion ran the recreations at Pocahontas State Park in the 1960s; also, running the Old Beach Store at Bundle and Beach Roads. A faithful member, Deacon, Trustee and being a natural tenor; singing Bluegrass Gospel in the choir allowed him to share his faith and love of Jesus at Second Branch Baptist Church. During these trying times a graveside service will be conducted at Dale Memorial Park, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome but it is understood some will be there in thoughts and prayers only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Branch Baptist Church Building Fund. A memorial service will be scheduled to be held at a later date.View online memorial
