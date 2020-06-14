WALDRON, Robert William, age 98, of Richmond, passed away of natural causes June 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilynn L. Waldron; and brother, Wayne K. Waldron. He is survived by his four children, Dennis Waldron (Patricia), Susan Roberts (John Watlington III), Karen Perrine (Chad) and Jackie Ryan; nine grandchildren, Christopher Waldron, J. Stephen Roberts Jr. (Deven), Elaine Kaye (Ian), Robert and William Perrine, Daniel, Sarah, Noelle and Theo Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Owen Kaye, Meritt and Scarlett Roberts. After 30 years of dedicated service, mostly in Richmond, he retired from the Interstate Commerce Commission in Philadelphia as Regional Operations Director. Bob was a devout member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and a longtime member and deacon at Bethlehem Lutheran. For the past 22 years, he was a member of Trinity Lutheran and was the church's oldest parishioner. A WWII veteran, he was proud of his Coast Guard service. Bob, an avid bird hunter and ardent fan of the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves, had a green thumb and enjoyed bowling. He loved family gatherings, making ice cream and playing Santa to his children and grandchildren. He faithfully drove his wife to grocery and fabric stores, often several in one day. The family thanks the staff at Beth Sholom Parkside for their devoted three years of care. Because of current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Trinity at a later date. Burial is in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Waldron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.