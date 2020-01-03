WALDRON, Thomas "Tom" Anthony, 77, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Waldron; three sons, Michael, Mark and Matthew; six granddaughters, Ashley, Anne Taylor, Lydia, Madeline, Olivia and Isabelle; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Callie and Piper; and one niece, Debbie Hudgins. Tom retired from the USPS after 31 years. He loved gardening, fishing and being with his family. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (today), January 3, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes or Kidney Foundations. The family would like to thank PD Nurse Ashlee Miller and everyone at the Forest Park Dialysis Center for all their loving care.View online memorial
