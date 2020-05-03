WALDROP, Audrey Lowery, 83, recently of Houston, Texas and previously of Highland Village, Texas, passed away on April 22, 2020. Audrey was born in Appomattox, to Anna and Jennings O'Brien Lowery. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond and later in life obtained a degree in hospitality management. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jennings "Bubby" Lowery Jr. and Fred Lowery; and sister-in-law, Barbara Lowery. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Don) Waldrop of Houston, Cynthia (Jay) Koger of Argyle, Texas and Barbara (James) Wilson of Double Oak, Texas; her adored grandchildren, Rylyn and Avery; her brothers, Ronald (Carolyn) Lowery and H. Michael (Pinky) Lowery of Richmond; and sister-in-law, Bernice "Bunny" Lowery of Richmond. Before retiring, Audrey worked for 24 years in the hotel management industry. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, being an active member of her church and traveling to faraway places such as Germany, France, Japan, Turkey, Mexico and Canada. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or Houston Hospice at www.houstonhospice.org.View online memorial
