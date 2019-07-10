WALDROP, James Edward "Mule," 77, of Goochland, Va., passed away on July 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by Arthur and Violet Waldrop (parents); Arthur Waldrop Jr. (brother), Walter "Hoss" Waldrop (brother); Jane Ellen Rice (sister); and Skylar Faith Waldrop (granddaughter). He is survived by James "JJ" Waldrop Jr. (Lindsay), Jennifer Waldrop (Jason), Margaret Robertson (Wilson, deceased), Dorothy Bear (Ernest "Smokey," deceased), Peyton Waldrop, Jase Waldrop, Brayden Eubank, Parker Waldrop; and a multitude of close family and friends. He was a proud member of the Cabell Masonic Lodge and Blue Run Baptist Church. James was an ordained minister, music director and/or pianist/organist at numerous local churches in the community, with an exceptional singing voice for which he was known. James had a humorous side to him and loved telling jokes. He also enjoyed being with people, whether it was talking, playing cards or Scrabble or just enjoying a home-cooked meal. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, West Chapel, located at 11020 West Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Forest Grove Christian Church, located at 3881 Hadensville-Fife Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063. Interment will follow in the Waldrop-Thurston family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Goochland Fire and Rescue, 1800 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063.View online memorial