WALDROP, JOHN "JW" SR.

WALDROP, John Wayne "JW" Sr., 79, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jane Bailey Waldrop; son, John W. Waldrop Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jill S. Waldrop; grandchildren, Sarah and Hunter Waldrop; and granddog, Dottie. JW was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Virginia and Charles Morris Waldrop Jr.; brother, Glen S. Waldrop; in-laws, Oliver and Irene Bailey. JW was the former owner of Manchester Auto Parts, a lifelong member of Branch's Baptist Church and the former president and a honorary member of Grange Hall hunt club. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. following the visitation. Burial will take at 2 p.m. in Skinquarter Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., N. Richmond, Va. 23234.View online memorial
