WALKER, Barbara Holmes, 69, longtime resident of Richmond, Va., died peacefully in her sleep on February 6, 2020. Barbara was born on November 11, 1950, to the late Fred W. and Jane Fraser Holmes, and raised in Ridgewood, N.J. She was the second of four daughters. Her favorite memories of her childhood were from summers with her family on the coast of Maine. Barbara studied speech pathology at West Virginia Wesleyan College and William Paterson University. On June 10, 1972, Barbara married the love of her life, LTC Jerry Lee Walker, and became a loyal military spouse, stationed first in Germany and later in Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Upon retirement from the military, the couple settled in Richmond, where they raised their three children. Barbara remained steadfastly patriotic throughout her life. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and Grammy. She treasured her children and cherished time with her family, whether it be by the pool in Richmond or on vacations on the shores of North Carolina. Her love of the ocean, lighthouses and whale watching endured throughout her life. Barbara also enjoyed volunteering with the PTA and the JRAC. She had a sharp wit and sense of humor and always made people around her feel loved and supported. She was a humble and selfless person who always found ways to give back to those less fortunate. Barbara was exceptionally artistic, being accomplished at both needlework and sewing. Over the last few years, she shared her art with the broader community via RVA Rocks! She worked at Wells Fargo prior to her retirement. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of almost 50 years, Jerry; and three children, Matthew Holmes Walker (Nicole), James Hamilton Walker (Charlotte) and Amanda Walker Shannon (Jack), all of Richmond, Va. She was a devoted grandmother to five granddaughters, Caroline Renee Walker, Madison Isabella Walker, Harriet Jane Walker, Eloise Virginia Shannon and Peyton Alexandra Walker. Barbara also leaves three beloved sisters, Susan Tell, Sara Johnson and Penny Vanata; many cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. Barbara was a great friend to many, and her love and compassion will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. Donations to the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association or BFW Rescue Inc. in her name would be greatly appreciated.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church
7000 Park Avenue
Richmond, VA 23226
7000 Park Avenue
Richmond, VA 23226
