WALKER, Calvin Elwood Sr., 79, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born October 20, 1940, to the late James Walker and Lillian Walker. He was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Franklin Fox. He leaves to celebrate his homegoing his devoted former wife, Vernell "Cookie" Moore; two children, dearly devoted daughter, Shelia Denise Walker and son, Calvin Elwood Walker Jr.; four grandchildren, Beverly Walker, Calvin Robert Walker, devoted grandson, Khalil Walker and Lauren Drew Walker; and his twin brother, Melvin Walker; and two dear friends, Mr. Carlton T. Brooks and Bobbie Moore. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St., where viewing is Monday, March 2, from 3 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 1 p.m. Rev. Alonzo Lawrence officiating. Family and friends attending services assemble at the funeral home Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.View online memorial
