WALKER, Carlton Jack, 86, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Burkeville, Va., he was the son of the late Jessie and Etta Walker; and was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy C. Walker; and eight siblings. Jack was retired from Taylor and Parrish Inc. Construction Company after many years of service. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Mr. Walker is survived by his son, Carlton Ray Walker (April); daughter, Teresa Fay Cox (Bill); grandchildren, Stephanie Wray (Matthew), Melissa Moore (Wayne), Tyler Ray Walker and Jacob Ryan Walker; great-grandsons, Matthew Wray, Walker Wray and David Moore; a brother, James Linwood Walker (Shirley); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3400 Courthouse Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236. The Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Jack can be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial