WALKER, CLARENCE

WALKER, Clarence Roland, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Rose Thomas; sister, Phyllis Morris; brothers, Ray (Jennifer) and Alphonso (Linda) Bennett; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Richmond National Cemetery, 1701 Williamsburg Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLARENCE WALKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.