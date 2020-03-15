WALKER, Clarence Roland, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Rose Thomas; sister, Phyllis Morris; brothers, Ray (Jennifer) and Alphonso (Linda) Bennett; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Richmond National Cemetery, 1701 Williamsburg Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…