WALKER, David, 59, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. David is survived by his wife, Bonnie Walker; children, Brandon, Ryan and Kaitlyn Walker; and granddaughter, Kimberlee Walker. He is also survived by his father, Lee Walker; and brother, Shawn Walker. David was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Walker. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. David's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name through his memorial link, www.inmemof.org/david-walker.