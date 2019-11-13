WALKER, Deacon Jesse. A funeral service for Deacon Jesse Walker will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 12 noon at the Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, where the family will also receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, Va. 23803, (804) 863-4411. johnsonservices.usView online memorial
