WALKER, Earl C. Sr., 95, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pauline Walker; three brothers and a sister; and his in-laws, Raymond and Margaret Johns. Earl is survived by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Gloria Johns Walker; three sons, Cliff Walker Jr. (Susan), Mike Walker (Sharyn) and David Walker (Doug); two granddaughters, Krystal Johnston (Matt) and Katie Berger; four great-grandchildren, Zoe, Hunter, Emma and Keely; and many other relatives and friends. Earl worked at Dubose Buick and retired from Moore Cadillac after many years of service. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, but his true passion was horse racing. He was a devoted family man and cherished his time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Due to the mandated restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Hanover Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date, once restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bon Secours Hospice. The family greatly appreciates all their kindness and help through this difficult time.View online memorial
