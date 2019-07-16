WALKER, Fletcher Alphonso (Ret. SFC), 66, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Doris L. Walker. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Regina Walker; children, Stella, Mashunda, Justin and Cody Walker; five grandchildren, two brothers, four sisters; devoted mother-in-law, Daisy Blair Henderson; devoted friend and fishing buddy, Emmitt Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Bethel Memorial RZUA Church, 2689 Rocky Branch Road, LaCrosse, Va. 23950. Interment Friday, July 19, 2019, private.View online memorial