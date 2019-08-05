WALKER, Jaimmie Lee, 39, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Terrell Jones. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Nicole Lightfoot; children, India Lightfoot, Jaivon and Jailin Walker; siblings, Wanda Smith, Linda Reed, Dathene Flowers, Maria Owens, Theo Owens; stepfather, Cornell Jones; mother-in-law, Josephine Lightfoot; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial