WALKER, JAMES SR.

WALKER, James Wesley Sr., 84, longtime resident of Mechanicsville and King William County, Virginia, departed this life on August 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia McDonough Walker. James is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Marie W. and Grayson Jennings; his son, James Wesley Walker Jr.; his grandchildren, Jessica Duffer (Scott), Julie Jennings, Jared Jennings, Christopher Walker (Shaina), Alison Fox (Brian); five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mildred Lord. James was born December 27, 1934. He retired from the City of Richmond and enjoyed retirement spending time with the grandchildren and his hunting dogs. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St., Richmond, Va. 23220. A Celebration of Life reception will follow graveside services back at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Commonwealth Assisted Living at Farnham-Memory Care, the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Virginia, Tappahannock.View online memorial