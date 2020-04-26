WALKER, James Linwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born December 8, 1931, in Burkeville, Va. He was the son of Jessie Coleman and Etta Yeatts Walker and was preceded in death by nine siblings. James is survived by his loving wife, Shirley A. Walker; his sons, Gordon Lee Walker (Denise) and Robert Lewis Walker; granddaughter, Kayleigh Walker; grandsons, Grayson Walker, Preston Walker and Lathan Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. James was retired from R.S. Harritan, Inc. after many years of faithful service. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Bethia United Methodist Church, Chesterfield, Va., and devoted husband, father and grandfather. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
