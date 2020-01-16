WALKER, LaKeith RayShaun, 30, of Richmond, departed this life on December 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Walker and Abraham McClain. He is survived by two aunts, Dorothy Jones (William) and Bessie Short; two uncles, Eddie Walker (Irene) and Harry Walker (Betty); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Inurnment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LaKEITH WALKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.