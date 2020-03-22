WALKER, MARGARET

WALKER, Margaret W., 87, of Henrico County, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mrs. Walker was born in Rogersville, Tenn. She was a longtime resident of Henrico County and the past four years a resident of Lakewood. Mrs. Walker was the widow of Roy A. Walker. Survivors include her children, Jerrie Lohr, Kathy Ranson and Roy Walker Jr. (Judy); two grandchildren, Sarah Lohr and R.B. Ranson; three great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Minor, Emma Ranson and Sammy Ranson; and longtime friend, J. Howard Brandon. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

