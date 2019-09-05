WALKER, MARJORIE

WALKER, Mrs. Marjorie, 63, of Richmond, departed this life August 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Walker; one daughter, Krystal Freeman (Emerson); two grandchildren, Elle and Jaxon Freeman; father, Langston Powell; two sisters, Juma Lewter (Chester) and Rachel Randall (Rudolph); two brothers, George Powell (Jean) and Gil Powell (Joyce); five aunts, two uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, seven brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Ave., 11 a.m. Friday. Dr. Stephen Hewlett, pastor, officiating. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Hospice of Virginia. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial