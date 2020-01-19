WALKER, MICHAEL SR.

WALKER, Michael Robert Sr., 77, of Glen Allen, Va., born on June 9, 1942, in New York City, the son of the late Pauline and John Walker, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Juanita Alkazin Walker; and his sister, Margaret Harris (Fred); as well as two sons and their families: Michael Walker Jr. (Heather) and sons, Caden and Sean, and Kyle Walker (Jennifer) and children, Maeve and Eammon. He earned his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from UNC in Chapel Hill, N.C. Mike was a dedicated public school educator for over 40 years in Chesterfield County. He also coached basketball at Monacan High School and was an assistant coach at Virginia Union University and helped win two National Championships. Mike had a passion for bluegrass music, attending festivals in Virginia and North Carolina. His passion for bluegrass inspired him to start an annual Bluegrass Concert Series at his church, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen, showcasing many local and national groups. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, and 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, with a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appalachian Twinning Ministry.View online memorial
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church
Jan 21
Mass
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church
