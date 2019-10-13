WALKER, Owen Rucker, 78, of Powhatan, passed away October 10, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Gwen Bates (Steve), Carole Walker, Jill Fields, Adele Walker-Blue (Bob); sister, Elinor Lindsey; brother, Leonard Walker; and seven grandchildren. Owen was a lifelong farmer, an active member of the American Legion Post 201 and was on the Powhatan Planning Commission for over 30 years. The family will receive friends Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. in the Passion Community Church, 4480 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. Interment at 1 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post 201 Baseball Program, 3602 Branch Lake Ct., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial