WALKER, Sara Elizabeth, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Round Rock, Texas, at the age of 81. She lived life to the fullest, whether traveling abroad or spending time in the company of family and friends, she always strove to get the most from every experience. Sara was born on August 13, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to Oliver E. Brown and Alice (Adams) Brown, and grew up with her brother and three sisters. Even though they grew up in the city, their community kept gardens and raised small farm animals. This helped develop a love of nature and a kind, caring personality that influenced her life. She met the love of her life in her senior year of high school and married Larry Walker on January 26, 1957. Sara enjoyed a tremendous life filled with family and friends as close as family. She and Larry traveled extensively, experienced much and positively impacted the lives of so many. Sara had been very active with the church since a young age and was a member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Keith; her daughter, Kelly and her husband, Tim Randle; along with their two sons, Chase and Kyle; as well as her sisters, Alice and Doris. She was preceded in death by Larry, her loving husband of 61 years; her parents, O.E. and Alice; her sister, Florence; and her brother, O.E. Junior. A great many family members and dear friends will miss her kindness and her love of life, while also cherishing many fond and happy memories. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 1004 Mays Street, Round Rock, Texas 78664.