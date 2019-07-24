WALKER, Tracy Denise, 49, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Lee Gayles. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Terrence Lavell Walker; son, Joseph Bradley Walker; mother, Juanita Faines; brothers, Cetric and Lando Gayles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd. Interment Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.View online memorial