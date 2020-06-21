WALKER, Van Codell "Skeeter," 69, of Aylett, Va., passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Dale; his three children, Mary Catherine (John), Chris (Penny) and Rebecca (Kenneth); and his five grandchildren, Morgan, Maddy, Cameron, Hannah and Paisley. Skeeter was the fifth of nine children born to Catherine and Norman Walker. His siblings consist of: Norma Winters, Wray Walker, Ira Walker, Gene Walker, Donna Snead, Paul Walker, Jennifer Goins and Karen Kittrel. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at B. W. White Funeral Home-Aylett Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST), a cause very meaningful to the family. www.cureangelman.orgView online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court