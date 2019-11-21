WALL, MICHAEL "PEE WEE"

WALL, Michael S. "Pee Wee," departed this life November 10, 2019. He is survived by a loving sister, Joyce Wall; and a host of family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 3 p.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue.

