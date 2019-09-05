WALLACE, Betty Jane Waldrop, 85, of Aylett, Va., passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Beloved by her family and friends, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hillsman E. Wallace; and granddaughter, Carmen "Katey" Puryear. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda W. Hollins and Cheryl W. Puryear (Billy); sons, Michael E. Wallace (Tammy) and John F. Wallace (Karen); grandchildren, Heather Mills (Tommy), Jeremiah Hollins, Abby Puryear, Savannah and Jacob Wallace, Bella and Bristol Wallace; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Gillian and Noah Mills and Thomas Gentry; her brothers, Thomas E. Waldrop (Janie), Walter S. Waldrop (Ella); and sister, Sarah Waldrop Hamby. Betty Jane loved gardening, sewing, cooking and entertaining friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hopeful Baptist Church, Montpelier, Va. Interment will be private.View online memorial