WALLACE, Elect Lady Catherine. On November 7, 2019, the Lord in His infinite wisdom, who is too wise to err, saw fit to take from our midst our beloved Elect Lady Catherine Wallace, known as "Cat." Catherine Wallace was born to the late Bishop Milton Cook Sr. and the late Mother Minnie Lee Cook on June 29, 1952, in Surry County, Virginia. Cat's education was obtained through James Weldon Johnson Public School in Yorktown, Virginia. Also, she attended Job Corps in New Jersey for three years and graduated with honors. She worked several different jobs; however, she was employed and faithful at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for 25 years. Catherine was united in holy matrimony to the late Elder Summerfield Wallace Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sunjy Cook; and brother, Leon Cook. Remaining to celebrate her legacy of life are her daughter, Barbara Cook; stepdaughters, Elaine Waller (Vernon), Mary Wooden, Joann Wallace and Natalie Smith; stepson, Billy Wallace (Brenda); sisters, Mary Hawkins, Connie Cook, Debra Campbell (Willie), Angela Lewis (Walter) and Rosalind Cook; brothers, Milton Cook Jr. (Barbara), Jerome Cook (Carmella), Elder Reginald Cook (Joyce) and Jeffery Cook; goddaughters, Christina Blunt (Leonte') and Kendall Wynn; aunts, Ruth Holloman and Virginia Holloman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Virginia 23030. A Celebration of Life will follow starting at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…