WALLACE, James Alton, 87, of Charles City, departed this life June 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mattie L. Wallace; two sisters, six brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Ln., Charles City. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
Jun 12
Visitation
Friday, June 12, 2020
10:00AM-8:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
Jun 13
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
11:00AM
Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery
8840 Church Lane
CHARLES CITY, Virginia 23030
