WALLACE, Marie Harris, 76, the second of five children, born on October 14, 1942, took her righteous place with the Lord on September 1, 2019. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Champ" Edward and Grace Howlett Harris Sr.; daughter, Sandra Wallace Johnson; and brother, Charles E. Harris Jr. Marie leaves to cherish her memory four loving children, George E. Wallace (Suzanne), Tracie W. Luqman-Talley, Terry V. Wallace (Pamela) and Jodi W. Woods (MSG, USA) (Alfredo, SGM, USA); three siblings, Betty H. Brewer (MSG RET, AGR), Kenneth S. Harris (Donna) and Katrina H. Marshall (Kermit); one aunt, Lorraine W. Harris; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives; and friends, among them, a special childhood friend, Thomas Smith. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Mimms Funeral Home Chapel, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Virginia. Visitation is Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.View online memorial