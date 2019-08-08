WALLACE, William, 88, of 35 W. Fillmore Street in Petersburg, Va. 23803, departed this life on August 4, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1931, in Lunenburg County. He leaves to cherish his memory five sons, William Jr., Carl, Dennis, Marlon and Ramon Wallace; three daughters, Betty Jean, Mildred, Martha; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, August 8, beginning at 9 a.m. at J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Home, 102 South Avenue in Petersburg, Va. 23803. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 9, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 South Crater Rd., in Petersburg, Va. 23803.View online memorial