WALLER, Ernest M., 72, of Hanover, died January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene L. Waller; and brother, Leroy Waller. Surviving are his daughter, Feanita A. Mohamed; stepdaughter, Tara D. Smith (Marcus); grandchildren, Namibia, Ashley, Anthony Jr., Javion and Dejah; brothers, Richard Waller and Raymond Taylor (Dorothy); devoted foster mothers, Margaret Winston and Sarah Pryor; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., on Wednesday, January 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, January 23, at 11 a.m. Rev. Lewis R. Yancey II officiating. Interment First Union Baptist Church cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
