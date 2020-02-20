WALLER, Kennedy Simone, two years, 11 months, on the eve of Sunday, February 16, 2020, God sent His angel to St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond to gather His child. God saw that she was tired and needed rest. She will join, in heaven, her older brother, Xavier Brown Waller. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Delonte L. and Shakeela Waller; baby brother, Gabriel; paternal grandmother, Teresa Waller; paternal grandfather, Richard Coles Jr. (Brenda); maternal grandparents, Thurman and Gertrude Brown; one uncle, five aunts, a host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins, godmother and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th Street. Rev. Dr. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
