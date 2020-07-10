WALLER, Mervin L. Sr., 86, formerly of King William, departed this life July 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Julia Waller; his sons, Calvin Waller, Bobby Anderson, Jerry (Debbie) Waller, Rodney (Lily) Waller; daughters, Carolyn Green, Joanne Waller, Jackie (James) Banks, Wanda Waller, Stacey (Jeremie) Roberts; stepchildren, Whitney (Chris) Becker, Tiffany Desjarlais, Robert Giles; brother, Stewart (Naomi) Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other realitives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Mervin L. Waller Jr. Remain rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. and also where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations: (1) Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23227, (2) Froglevel Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 201, Hanover, Va. 23069 or (3) Mangohick Baptist Church, P.O. Box 468, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online condolences: www.owensfuneralservices.comView online memorial
