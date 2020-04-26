WALLER, Vera Elizabeth Jenkins, of Weems, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She is survived by four sons, Johnny Jenkins (Kordelia), Michael Jenkins (Annette), Rev. Dr. Rodney Waller and Ernest Robins (Chandra); two brothers, Allen Jenkins (Alice) and James Jenkins; two sisters, Marcella Tiggle and Sadie Moore; brother-in-law, Tyrone Moore. Remains rest at Campbell Funeral Home Kilmarnock, Virginia, where viewing will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, 1 to 6 p.m. Graveside services, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church Weems, Virginia.

