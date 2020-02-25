WALLS, Ann Frances Rice, 96, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. She was born September 5, 1923, the daughter of Rose Omer Church Rice and Guy Broaddus Rice. She is survived by her children, Thomas Lambeth Walls, his wife, Mary Jane and their son, Tad (Sarah); George Keith Walls, his wife, Sharon and their daughter, Kristen; and Suzanne Walls Lough, her husband, Tim and their children, Simmons (Jeannie) and Meredith Mason (Ryan). "Gram" is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Trip and Tinsley Walls, Olivia and Gigi Lough, Jack, Simmons and Hadley Mason; as well as five special nieces and nephews, Chris Rice, Cheryl Rice Ballos, Michelle Rice Gore, Rebecca Rice Mosher and Baylor Rice. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Guy Broaddus Rice and Richard Baylor Rice; and her husband, George Lambeth Walls Jr. Ann grew up in Richmond and graduated from John Marshall High School. She was an active member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and the Tuckahoe Woman's Club. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved tennis, bridge, reading and gardening and many wonderful friends connected with those groups. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank The Hermitage for her good care. A memorial service at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1101 Forest Avenue, will be held on Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Matthew's Episcopal Endowment Fund.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ANN WALLS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.