WALLS, Barbara Jean, 71, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, September 19, 2019. Her loving family includes two daughters, Rhonda O. Robinson and Editha J. Robinson; one cherished son, Edward L. Walls; two grandsons, Jerrae L. Smith and Michael M. Winston; one great-grandson, Zyion E. Winston; one great-granddaughter, Ryan A. Smith; three sisters, Lorraine B. Smith, Flora O. Smith and Juanita R. Fisher; three brothers, Grayson J. Robinson, James T. Robinson and Earl I. Robinson; a host of adoring and devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 12 p.m. at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends kindly assemble at the church at 11:45 a.m. Repast at 202 S. Laburnum Avenue.View online memorial
